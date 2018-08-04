Kishore Kumar's 89th Birth Anniversary: Listen to the Maverick's Evergreen Hits

There were very few things that singer-actor Kishore Kumar couldn't do. The actor was a director, actor, singer, screenplay writer, composer and what not. Interestingly he was never trained in music and his first stint in films was as a chorus singer in 'Bombay Talkies' which had his elder brother Ashok Kumar playing the lead.A powerhouse of talent, he was an amazing singer, actor, lyricist and composer. There was nothing that the star couldn't do. From mesmerising people with his golden voice to leaving them awestruck with his acting, Kishore Kumar was one of the gems of the Hindi Cinema, a kind that the industry never found again.The personal life of the singer was a story in itself, filled with ups and down. The singer married four times. His first wife was Ruma Guha Thakurta and their marriage lasted from 1950 to 1958. His second wife was actress Madhubala who was sick and had a ventricular septal defect when he proposed to her. His third marriage was to Yogeeta Bali, that lasted from 1976 to 4 August 1978. Kishore was married to Leena Chandavarkar from 1980 until his death.The maverick musician-actor has sung thousands of songs in several Indian languages over a four-decade long career. On his 89th birth anniversary, here are some of the most popular songs sung by the legendary singer. There are many which we couldn't add though. So savour, bookmark, listen and celebrate the genius called Kishore Kumar.