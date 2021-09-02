Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai Name Their Newborn Son 'Nirvair,' Here What It Means

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have revealed the name of their newborn baby boy. On Wednesday, Kishwer took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt video of her and Suyyash’s family members enjoying some quality time with the newest member of the house. The video perfectly captures the family’s happiness on the arrival of Kishwer and Suyyash’s first child.

In her caption, Kishwer revealed that they have named their baby ‘Nirvair’, meaning one who has no enemies. Alongside the video, Kishwer wrote, “NIRBHAU Maa ka “NIRVAIR" Beta Hello World .. Meet " Nirvair Rai." Sharing the video, Suyyash wrote, “Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I’ve been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel." (sic)

Kishwer Merchant got a special welcome from her family members as she arrived home from the hospital after her delivery. Kishwer welcomed a baby boy with her husband Suyyash Rai on August 27. The actress came back home on Monday with Suyyash and their baby. She took to her Instagram account to share the emotional moment with her fans and followers.

On Sunday, actor Kishwer Merchant opened up about the challenges she had during her pregnancy and as a new mother. Kishwer, 40, shared a heart-warming photo of herself with her newborn son from the hospital, along with a statement in which she promised her son that together they will make things better for him.

Kishwer Merchant married Suyyash Rai in December 2016.

