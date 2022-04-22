Kishwer Merchant Is 'Ready To Face Screen Again' As She Resumes Work After Maternity Break

Television actress Kishwer Merchant has resumed work months after welcoming her first child with husband Suyyash Rai. She will now be seen in Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan which also stars Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija among others. In the show, Kishwer will be playing a negative role, that of Agastya’s stepmother Meera Raichand.

In a recent interview, Kishwer Merchant talked about resuming work post her maternity break. She mentioned how she wanted to spend time with her family and her son and therefore the break was necessary. The actress further mentioned that she is now ready to be back on the sets and is excited for the same.

“I had taken a cautious break from work to spend time with my son. But now, I feel ready to face the screen once again and I am extremely excited to be a part of ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawaan’. I will be playing the role of Meera Raichand as Agastya’s stepmother,” Kishwer told Pinkvilla.

The actress also talked about playing a negative role in the show and hoped that the viewers will like it. “When the role was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its grey shade. It has always been great working with COLORS and am happy to team up with them once again, I hope the viewers love this new development in the show,” she added.

For the unversed, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became proud parents to a baby boy in August last year. Later, the couple announced that they named their son ‘Nirvair’. Sharing an adorable video, Suyyash wrote, “Hello WORLD… meet NIRVAIR RAI. I’ve been repeatedly saying that this is the most beautiful feeling we’ve ever experienced. I wanna thank our families for making it even more special and the almighty for blessing us with this lil angel.” (sic)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.