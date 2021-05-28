Kishwer Merchant on Facing Casting Couch: 'A Big Filmmaker Told Me to Sleep With the Hero'

Actor Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with her husband Suyyash Rai, has opened up about experiencing the casting couch in the entertainment industry. She said that she was asked to “sleep with the hero", adding that the hero and the producer were “big names".

Speaking to Times of India, she said, “It happened with me when I had gone for a meeting- but just once. My mother was accompanying me. I was told that I’ll have to sleep with the hero. I politely turned down the offer and we left. I wouldn’t say ki ye bahut hota hai (I wouldn’t say that it happens a lot) or it’s a normal thing. Industry badnaam hai lekin har industry mein ye cheez hoti hai (The industry is infamous but it happens in every industry)." When asked if the hero and the producer, were very big names, she replied, “Yes, very big names."

Asked if the experience had kept her away from movies, she replied, “Nope, I was very focused at work…I was more inclined towards the TV. I kept getting work in quality and quantity. All said and done, I am very happy with the way my career shaped up." She also added, “I stuck more to TV because I think it gives you more recognition. Small roles in films serve no purpose."

The actress is quite active on social media and has been giving her fans glimpses of her pregnancy journey.

