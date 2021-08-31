Kishwer Merchant Receives Special Welcome As She Arrives Home After Baby's Birth; Watch Video

Kishwer Merchant got a special welcome from her family members as she arrived home from the hospital after her delivery. Kishwer welcomed a baby boy with her husband Suyyash Rai on August 27. The actress came back home on Monday with Suyyash and their baby. She took to her Instagram account to share the emotional moment with her fans and followers.

Sharing the video, Kishwer wrote, “Our welcome at home… made special by all special ones." Actor Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoji on the video. While Tannaz Irani commented, “Omg, this is so adorable."

On Sunday, actor Kishwer Merchant opened up about the challenges she had during her pregnancy and as a new mother. Kishwer, 40, shared a heart-warming photo of herself with her newborn son from the hospital, along with a statement in which she promised her son that together they will make things better for him.

She wrote, “My Bugs Bunny I know there have been a lot of problems… I haven’t been the best, with the C section, pain killers, tiredness, anxiety and breastfeeding… but like we promised each other today, we both will help each other in this journey and make things better for us, love you my son.”

Kishwer Merchant married Suyyash Rai in December 2016.

