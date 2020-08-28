Kishwer Merchant Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours: We'll Announce Whenever it Happens

With so many celebs announcing their pregnancies during the lockdown, another such rumour started doing the rounds about TV couple Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant. Reports claimed that the former contestants of Bigg Boss 9 are expecting a baby.

But Kishwer has clarified that she is not pregnant and the reports are false. TellyChakkar.com quoted her as saying, "It's kind of weird that something like this is being reported about us. However, I'm not pregnant. We are trying to figure out how these speculations surfaced."

Talking about what might have triggered these reports, Kishwer said, "I believe Suyyash posted a picture of a cute toy gifted to him by a friend and maybe people started to speculate. But that’s not true. We’re not pregnant. If at all I’ll expect a baby, this is not how people will know about it. We’ll surely make an announcement whenever it happens.”

The couple tied the knot on December 16, 2016 after years of dating each other. Kishwer was his co-star in the TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and they were dating for quite some time before taking the plunge. Their wedding was a simple court marriage followed by a fancy reception with the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies.

Kishwer and Suyyash might not be pregnant, but recently Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second child together. On Thursday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also announced they are pregnant, leaving fans overjoyed.