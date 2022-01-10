Kishwer Merchant's Four-Month-Old Son Tests Covid-19 Positive, Actor Appreciates Husband Suyyash Rai for Helping

Popular television actress Kishwer Merchant’s four-month-old son tested positive for coronavirus recently. She took to Instagram to share the news and also appreciated her husband actor Suyyash Rai for helping her and supporting the family in these difficult times. She shared a couple of pictures of them and started the note by wishing him a ‘happy dating anniversary.’

She continued, “5 days back Nirvair’s nanny got covid , and what followed was a disaster !!Our househelp Sangeeta got it, she is in quarantine ..Sid suuyash’s partner who is staying with us got infected ..And then the worse happened nirvair caught the virus too !!So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky !!@suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease . He helped with everything, making breakfast for Sangeeta and Sid to massaging my back , wiping my tears , staying up with me , letting me rest while he would take care of bunny, entertain him when he would get cranky , put him to sleep and at he same time wash utensils and taking care of batuk and pablo ..I am so proud of him today for the person he is and has become .. glad I met you today 11 years back and got married to you ❤️."

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, actor Nakul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s 11 month-old son Sufi, too, contracted the virus. Last week, in a lengthy note on Instagram, Jankee revealed that Sufi got Covid symptoms two weeks back, around the same time the couple also tested positive. According to her, they rushed Sufi to the hospital in the middle of the night.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son Sufi in February 2021. The little boy underwent surgery for bilateral inguinal hernia a few months later.

