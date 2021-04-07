Kishwer Merchantt 'Bullied' by Kangana Ranaut's Fans For Asking Her to Wear a Mask

It was on Monday afternoon that actress Kangana Ranaut stepped out without a mask. Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchantt was quick to spot this and pointed it out. Post that, she has been receiving a lot of hate on social media.

With many like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar testing positive for Covid-19, it’s a tough time for the entertainment industry. With the second wave of Covid-19 sweeping the nation, the government of Maharashtra is taking measures and imposing major restrictions to contain the spread. During testing times like this, everyone is being warned to wear a mask and stay safe. It was obvious that Kangana’s appearance without a mask was bound to raise eyebrows.

TV actress and reality show star Kishwer Merchantt took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Kangana without a mask, questioning her over not wearing her mask. It didn’t take long for Kangana’s fans to attack Kishwer through hate messages.

The fans defended the actress by saying that she has been a four-time National Award winner and Kishwer should win at least one award. Kishwer went on to politely reply to the trolls in her Instagram story by saying that she just questioned Kangana about not wearing a mask and not whether she’s a good actor or not. She added that the audience knows that Kangana is a great actor who has won many awards, but that didn’t excuse her from wearing a mask. This is not the first time Kishwer has questioned Kangana Ranaut on not wearing a mask. Earlier too she had commented on one of Kangana’s airport outings and asked, “She never is in a mask.. it’s not even ever in her hand? How?”

Meanwhile, Kishwer is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai. While Kangana’s ambitious biographical drama film ‘Thalaivi’ — based on the life of late actress, politician Jayalalithaa — is all set for a theatrical release on April 23 this year.

