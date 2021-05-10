Kishwer Merchantt on Rahul Vohra’s Death: Wish His Message Reached Sonu Sood

On Sunday, television industry mourned the death of actor Rahul Vohra who succumbed to Covid-19 in a Delhi hospital. The actor’s demise is attributed to the negligence of medical staff and lack of medical amenities to cope with the deadly virus. Recently, television actress Kishwer Merchant reacted to Rahul’s death extending condolence to the family.

Commenting on the post bearing the news of the actor’s demise, Kishwer wrote, “I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different.. Prayers and Strength to the family.”

Sonu has been working at the forefront saving the lives of millions from the deadly disease. The actor has also initiated a foundation that makes available the medical resources like oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and many more to the victims fighting the disease.

Before losing the battle to fatal disease, Rahul uploaded several posts on Facebook delineating his unbearable condition and requesting help. On May 4, the actor announced that he has contracted the virus. He wrote that he has been admitted to the hospital for the last four days and wishing to get a better hospital owing to his decreasing oxygen levels and negligence of medical staff.

One day before his death, the actor posted a helpless note wishing if he had received proper treatment, he would have been able to save his life.

The news of Rahul’s demise was first confirmed by theatre personality Arvind Gaur. Taking to Facebook, he informed, “Rahul Vohra is gone. My Promising actor is no more…” In the end, deeming everyone responsible for the actor’s demise, Arvind begged for forgiveness and gave his last bows.

Rahul is survived by a wife, actress Jyoti Tiwari. The couple got married six months ago.

Currently, India is witnessing a devastating second wave of COVID-19. Many other celebrities likeAkshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others have contributed funds to fight the pandemic.

