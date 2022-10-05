Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Sets Internet On Fire As He Unveils His New Look; Check Here

Salman Khan took the internet by storm as he unveiled his new dapper look for the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman also shared that his previous look from the film was ‘Bhai’ and his new look is as ‘Jaan’. The actor looked handsome as ever dressed in a black tux with his open bowtie. Salman’s swag is unmissable in the photo. Donning a pair of shades, Salman Khan is all set to take his fan’s breath away with his killer new look.

He wrote alongside the photo, “Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.”

Check the picture here:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”hi” dir=”ltr”>Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan</a> <a href=”https://t.co/d6x5czN7Su”>pic.twitter.com/d6x5czN7Su</a></p>— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) <a href=”https://twitter.com/BeingSalmanKhan/status/1577654245507186689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>October 5, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of his fans chimed into the comments section to drop reactions to his post. One fan wrote, “Look of #KisiKaBhaiKisiKaJaan is totally fire,” another commented, “Bahut acche lag rahe ho sir Iam happy.”

A third fan wrote, “Handsome.”

Earlier, Salman Khan revealed that Chiranjeevi’s son, actor Ram Charan, has a special appearance in his upcoming film titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Talking about it, he recalled, “I was shooting with Venky (actor Venkatesh) in Hyderabad when Ram Charan came to see me. He told me that he wants to be a part of the film and I had said no. He then said, ‘Sir, I want to be with you and Venky sir in the same frame.’ I thought he was kidding. Next day, he came to the set with his van and costumes and was waiting for us. I told him, ‘We love you and we also want you in the film, but is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yes. That’s how he became a part of the film and we had a great time shooting.”

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan with Farhad Samji is expected to release in the last week of 2022. The movie has an ensemble cast with big names from the Telugu and Hindi film industry. After his film with Farhad Samji, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi which sees an Eid 2023 release.

Apart from these films, work on No Entry Mein Entry with Anees Bazmee and Dabangg 4 with Tigmanshu Dhulia is on. While script for No Entry Mein Entry has been cracked, work on Dabangg 4 is still on. The actor even confirmed his presence in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s sequel Pawanputra Bhaijaan, which is being written by the writer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan himself, V Vijendra Prasad. Movies aside, the actor is also hosting Big Boss 16.

