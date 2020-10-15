Kissing Robert Downey Jr. in Marvel Movies Felt Literally Like Kissing My Brother: Gwyneth Paltrow

Hollywood actresses and friends Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow recently got together to rate the reel kisses that they have shared with some of their co-stars and the results are enlightening, to say the least.

The conversation went through floppy kissers to actors who gave away a brotherly feel to actual kissers. “Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven’t had the best kissers,” Kate told Gwyneth on the latter’s Goop podcast.

The 41-year-old actress confessed that she “should have had better ones”, before mentioning How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star and old friend Matthew McConaughey in the chat. Surprisingly, McConaughey was not that pleasant while filming those scenic onscreen kisses. “Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it’s like there’s just something happening and there’s like snot or wind,” Kate said laughing out loud thereafter.

Then she recalled a scene towards the end of their film Fool’s Gold which shows the two actors kissing on a plane about to land on the ocean. Kate remembered “snot [being] all over” McConaughey’s face while they shared an intense kiss.

Gwyneth then asked her guest if kissing McConaughey felt like kissing a brother. To give context, Gwyneth then shared that kissing Robert Downey Jr. did feel like kissing a sibling in the Marvel movies.

“With Robert, like, when I kissed him, I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me’,” she said recalling how it felt “literally like” kissing her brother. Even though Tony Stark and Pepper Pots are one of the most widely loved on-screen couples, Gwyneth really had to push forward to make the kissing scenes look genuine.

However, not all the reel kissers were disappointing for Kate Hudson. Going ahead on the podcast, she said Cameron Crowe directed Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup was in fact a “good kisser”. Sadly, the kiss they shared got cut out of the movie and the world could not witness the action.