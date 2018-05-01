GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Wedding Invitations Come With Official Game Of Thrones Stamp

The 200-odd people who were lucky enough to receive invitations to the couple’s wedding were delighted to discover that the invitations were marked with a GoT stamp, featuring that man who knows nothing, Jon Snow himself.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2018, 3:27 PM IST
Image: Getty Images
While Game of Thrones fans may have quite a while to wait before the latest season of HBO's epic fantasy series (based on George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book cycle) returns to a screen near them, here's some news to help with your GoT cravings. Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie (who play fan favourite characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte respectively, on the show), who are a couple in real life, recently sent out wedding invitations to their upcoming nuptials, and that’s created quite a tizzy.

The UK government had earlier issues a series of commemorative stamps featuring the most popular characters from the largely British cast, of which Kit/Kon was obviously a prominent part. The 200-odd people who were lucky enough to receive invitations to the couple’s wedding were therefore delighted to discover that the invitations were marked with a GoT stamp, featuring that man who knows nothing, Jon Snow himself.

The couple began dating while filming the series and have been media and audience darlings ever since.

Game Of Thrones will return for its final season in 2019, and will comprise have six episodes.


Credit: @Royal Mail

