Kit Harington to Make His Big Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut with The Eternals

Actor Kit Harington will be joining his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden in the multi-starrer superhero film The Eternals.

Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow in the hugely popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has been roped in to essay the role of non-Eternal Dane Whitman.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on Saturday came to the D23 Expo with a surprise treat for all the GoT fans. He announced addition of Harington to the team, resulting in a mini GoT reunion. Madden, who essayed role of Snow's brother Robb Stark in the HBO series, will play Ikaris in the Marvel movie.

It was a star-studded moment for fans when they saw the entire team of The Eternals, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee on the stage. However, Harington couldn't be part of the team on Saturday.

Along with Harington, Feige announced two new cast members and their characters—Gemma Chan, who will play mankind-loving Sersi and Barry Keoghan, who will portray Druig the loner.

Nanjiani will play cosmic-powered Kingo; Ridloff the super-fast Makkari, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf hero; Henry the intelligent inventor Phastos; Hayek the spiritual wise leader Ajak and Lia McHugh the eternally young, old-soul Sprite. Meanwhile, Lee will play the powerful Gilgamesh and Jolie stars as the fierce warrior Thena.

Filmmaker Chloe Zhao will be directing the Jack Kirby comic, which debuted in July 1976. It is about a war set millions of years ago between super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants.

Feige also revealed concept art images of each character, giving a hint of the characters and their looks. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.

