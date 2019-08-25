Kit Harington to Make His Big Marvel Cinematic Universe Debut with The Eternals
Harington will essay the role of non-Eternal Dane Whitman in the Chloe Zhao film, which is slated to open in the US in 2020.
Kit Harington. (Image: Reuters)
Actor Kit Harington will be joining his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden in the multi-starrer superhero film The Eternals.
Harington, best known for playing Jon Snow in the hugely popular fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has been roped in to essay the role of non-Eternal Dane Whitman.
Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige on Saturday came to the D23 Expo with a surprise treat for all the GoT fans. He announced addition of Harington to the team, resulting in a mini GoT reunion. Madden, who essayed role of Snow's brother Robb Stark in the HBO series, will play Ikaris in the Marvel movie.
It was a star-studded moment for fans when they saw the entire team of The Eternals, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee on the stage. However, Harington couldn't be part of the team on Saturday.
Along with Harington, Feige announced two new cast members and their characters—Gemma Chan, who will play mankind-loving Sersi and Barry Keoghan, who will portray Druig the loner.
Nanjiani will play cosmic-powered Kingo; Ridloff the super-fast Makkari, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first deaf hero; Henry the intelligent inventor Phastos; Hayek the spiritual wise leader Ajak and Lia McHugh the eternally young, old-soul Sprite. Meanwhile, Lee will play the powerful Gilgamesh and Jolie stars as the fierce warrior Thena.
Filmmaker Chloe Zhao will be directing the Jack Kirby comic, which debuted in July 1976. It is about a war set millions of years ago between super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants.
Feige also revealed concept art images of each character, giving a hint of the characters and their looks. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies: Need to be More Patient in the Middle: Rahul
- India vs West Indies 2019: Kohli Needs to be Consistent in Selection: Ganguly
- Shah Rukh Khan Recalls Romancing Many Girls at Railway Stations
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- Metz M55G2 4K Android TV Review: So Good, it Should Cost a Lot More Than Rs 42,990