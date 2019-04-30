English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kit Harington Would 'Love' to Work With Sophie Turner Again But Has This Major Doubt
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says after the HBO epic fantasy series ends with its eighth and final season, he would like to re-team with Sophie Turner in the future.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says after the HBO epic fantasy series ends with its eighth and final season, he would like to re-team with Sophie Turner in the future.
Loading...
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says after the HBO epic fantasy series ends with its eighth and final season, he would like to re-team with Sophie Turner on another project.
The British actor plays Jon Snow in the popular series, while Turner essays the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood.
"I'm always going to be very fond of it. It's hard to remember who any of the cast members were 10 years ago," Harington told People magazine.
Harington, however, believes fans might have some concerns and reservations with him and Turner having any other equation on screen.
"You know, I’d love to work with Sophie on something, but are people only going to see Jon and Sansa? It’s gonna be hard to get away from that. I’d love to work with Rose, but we’re married and we played these lovers, so are we ever going to get to do that?" Harington shared.
"A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents; I hope they’re very similar to what they were. It defines a decade of my life—and that will probably be the most bizarre decade of my life," he continued.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The British actor plays Jon Snow in the popular series, while Turner essays the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood.
"I'm always going to be very fond of it. It's hard to remember who any of the cast members were 10 years ago," Harington told People magazine.
Harington, however, believes fans might have some concerns and reservations with him and Turner having any other equation on screen.
"You know, I’d love to work with Sophie on something, but are people only going to see Jon and Sansa? It’s gonna be hard to get away from that. I’d love to work with Rose, but we’re married and we played these lovers, so are we ever going to get to do that?" Harington shared.
"A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents; I hope they’re very similar to what they were. It defines a decade of my life—and that will probably be the most bizarre decade of my life," he continued.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mardaani 2 First Look Reveals Rani Mukerji's Impressive Cop Avatar, See Here
- Harleen Sethi on Break Up with Vicky Kaushal: I Am Nobody’s Ex or Current or Future Girlfriend
- How Much do You Pay For a Multi TV Subscription From Tata Sky, Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV and D2H?
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora Attend Maheep Kapoor's Birthday Bash
- PewDiePie Wants 'Subscribe to PewDiePie' Meme to End After New Zealand Shooting
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results