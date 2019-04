Kit Harington Would 'Love' to Work With Sophie Turner Again But Has This Major Doubt

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington says after the HBO epic fantasy series ends with its eighth and final season, he would like to re-team with Sophie Turner on another project.The British actor plays Jon Snow in the popular series, while Turner essays the role of Sansa Stark. It was revealed in the last episode of season seven that Sansa and Jon are related by blood."I'm always going to be very fond of it. It's hard to remember who any of the cast members were 10 years ago," Harington told People magazine.Harington, however, believes fans might have some concerns and reservations with him and Turner having any other equation on screen."You know, I’d love to work with Sophie on something, but are people only going to see Jon and Sansa? It’s gonna be hard to get away from that. I’d love to work with Rose, but we’re married and we played these lovers, so are we ever going to get to do that?" Harington shared."A lot in my actual life hasn’t changed. Not my relationships with my family or parents; I hope they’re very similar to what they were. It defines a decade of my life—and that will probably be the most bizarre decade of my life," he continued.Follow @News18Movies for more