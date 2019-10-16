Kit Harrington Reveals How Game of Thrones Prepared Him for Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Working procedures revolving around films are often very different when it comes to a franchise. In today's era, as more books and other material are adapted into shows and films, the working dynamics for all the people involved have also changed. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is very familiar with such nuances and is currently working on them.

Kit Harrington is known for playing the role of Jon Snow on HBO's Game of Thrones. The show was an adaptation of George RR Martin's books. Harington's next role will be in Marvel's The Eternals. The film will be based on the characters from the Marvel comics developed by Jack Kirby.

Kit Harington revealed that his experiences from being part of a franchise in the past have played a major role in him moving into a new franchise. Talking about it at the ACE Comic Con in Chicago he said, "Really what I’m excited about is getting involved in a new world, in a new universe. Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world. I’m just thrilled, it’s a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about, and one that, without saying too much, on the surface can look a little bit like Jon Snow. but actually, I think there’s a lot to be done that’s different."

Kit Harrington will be appearing in the film alongside fellow Game of Thrones star Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark on the show. While Kit Harrington might be playing an entirely new role from his previous one, there are certain similarities between the two roles that cannot be ignored. Talking about them he pointed out, "I’m going on to play a superhero, which is cool. I don’t know what I can say about it, I’m scared to sort of even mention it. I’m trying to choose things as far away from Jon Snow as possible, but I’m playing a superhero and he’s got a sword."

Directed by Chloe Zhao, The Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, and Gemma Chan. The film is slated to release on November 2020.

