Kit Harrington Reveals That Game of Thrones' S8 E4 is His Favourite As Characters Get What They Need

While the latest episode of the final season of Game of Thrones resolved the conflict between the living and the dead, the fourth episode of season 8 is said to unfold the political stance in the seven kingdoms.Catering to the hype around the last season, Kit Harrington who plays Jon Snow in the show revealed that the upcoming episode is one of his favourite episodes. The actor elaborated saying that while some 20 main characters are stationed in Winterfell, ever body seemingly gets what they need."The world is safe now. They're celebrating and saying goodbye to lost friends. But as an audience you're going, 'This is only episode 4, something's going to happen.' And that's the cool thing because I think the characters are aware of this as well. There's something twisted and uncomfortable about it. It's so Shakespearian," Entertainment Weekly quoted the actor as saying.Meanwhile, in the third episode, the Night King makes it to Winterfell, igniting the raging war between the living and the dead. The Long Night is survival horror, shown from the perspective of every person present in Winterfell. It is a dramatic, visually stunning and imaginatively directed episode to say the least. However, the Battle of Winterfell was so dark that viewers failed to figure out who kills who.Soon after The Long Night was streamed live on Hotstar, Game of Thrones released the preview of the fourth episode of the final season.In the 40 seconds long video, we see ships and armies sailing across seas to reach King's Landing, where Daenerys, Jon and the Starks among others will face Cersei Lannister and her army. Coupled with intensifying background score, Daenerys sets the stage for a gruelling and ruthless war. Promising to win the war, she declares, "We'll rip her(Cersei) out, root and stem."The fourth episode of Game of Thrones' final season will premiere on this Monday (April 6).