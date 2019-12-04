Kit Harrington Reveals why Jon Snow Killed Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

The final episode of Game of Thrones had left a majority of fans unhappy with the outcome to a show they had been following for eight seasons. The last episode saw Danaerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) successfully conquer King's Landing, but in the process unleash terror on the inhabitants of the city, as she torches it down with her beloved Drogon.

The season ended with her lover/nephew Jon Snow, the rightful heir to the Targaryen crown, stabbing her to death in the Iron Throne room to prevent her from further acts of destruction.

However, according to a report in Entertainment Weekly, Kit Harrington revealed on the series finale's Blu-ray/DVD commentary that Jon Snow aka Aegon did not enter the throne room with a pre-planned motive of murdering Danaerys.

According to Entertainment Weekly, one of the many details related to the final episode saw Harrington explain that it was only Daenerys' final statement that condemned her in the very end. The report quoted Harrington as saying, "He doesn't know he's going to betray her until right at the end," adding, "In Jon's head, it's a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn't factor in anyone else's decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her."

The other revelations made in the commentary that despite popular beliefs, Drogon did not eat Dany's’ body but rather carried the Mother of Dragons towards Volantis. Clarke revealed that fans told her that dragons eat their masters, a theory David Benioff shot down, and said that Drogon is not a cat, adding, "Did you see how gently he was nudging you?"

Among other revelations that made the DVD was the fact that Drogon torched the Iron Throne becasue, "If [Dany is] not going to sit on it, no one's going to sit on it," the report quoted Benioff as saying.

Another fact that made it to the DVD was the fact that Bran becoming the king of Westeros was author George RR Martin's planned ending to the books.

