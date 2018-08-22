English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
The Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars has been titled Kizie Aur Manny.
Image courtesy: Instagram/FoxStar Hindi
Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi began filming the Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars in Jamshedpur last month. Titled Kizie Aur Manny, the film is being helmed by casting director Mukesh Chabra.
In July, the makers also announced that the film would hit theatres next year. However, if a report in DNA is anything to go by, it seems the film may face delay in release. Yes, you read that right. As per the report, the movie’s shooting has been stalled.
The publication alleged that “Sushant was trying to be ‘extra-friendly’ towards newbie Sanjana Sanghi. On one occasion, she seemed to have got uncomfortable and apparently brought it to the notice of her parents, who reportedly told her to return to the set only if she felt she should. One hears that as of now, shooting has come to a standstill.”
When contacted the studio, which is backing the project, its spokesperson told DNA, “We, as a studio, take the safety of our talent and crew with utmost seriousness. No such incident has happened on our sets and shoot has not been suspended. We are looking forward to releasing the film in 2019.”
Needless to say, the news spread like wildfire.
Later, Mukesh Chabra decided to put an end to all the speculations by tweeting a lengthy post on his official Twitter account. He also added that they are currently shooting in Mumbai after completing the Jamshedpur schedule of the film.
“All this speculation is a figment of wild imagination. This has been an absolute joyride and we are cruising ahead like one big happy unit,” he wrote.
Based on John Green's book of the same name, The Fault in Our Stars details the relationship between two cancer patients, played by Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.
#KizieAurManny :) pic.twitter.com/obH0ykZk5f— mukesh chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) August 22, 2018
Based on John Green's book of the same name, The Fault in Our Stars details the relationship between two cancer patients, played by Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.
