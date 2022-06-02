'KK Could Have Been Saved if CPR Was Administered on Time,' Doctor Reveals

KK’s sudden demise has left the country shocked and numb. The popular Bollywood singer passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

However, days after KK’s demise doctors have said that the singer had several heart blockages and could have been saved if CPR was administered on time. A doctor who conducted the autopsy told the same to news agency PTI and added, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life.”

Earlier, several clips from the concert venue went viral on social media which shared a glimpse of exhausted KK just moments before his death. In one of the videos, KK was surrounded by a sea of fans as his team was trying to take him back from the concert venue. In the video, he wore an exhausted expression. In another clip, the late singer was heard telling his team about the hot and humid conditions inside the auditorium.

Meanwhile, KK’s last rites were performed by his son Nakul on Thursday in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery. Several celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papon among others paid last respect to the singer.

KK has sung several superhit songs for Bollywood. Whether it was Khuda Jaane from the 2008 movie Bachna Ae Haseeno or Piya Aaye Na from the film Aashiqui 2, the singer won everyone’s heart with all of his songs. Some of the other superhit tracks sung by the singer were Pal, Tune maari entriyaan, Tadap tadap, Tu jo mila, Tu hi meri shab hai, and Gori gori among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.