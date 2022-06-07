KK's Death: Calcutta High Court Admits PIL Seeking CBI Probe

The Calcutta High Court has admitted a PIL demanding an independent probe into the death of singer KK. The PIL was filed on Monday by Advocate Rabishankar Chattopadhyay. He sought a CBI probe into KK’s death claiming negligence on the part of the organisers. The plea also accused the police of causing stressful conditions for the singer. It also claimed that the police did not take necessary action to prevent overcrowding at the venue.

KK passed away on the night of May 31 while he was performing at a concert in Kolkata. During the event, his condition deteriorated and the singer was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The postmortem report revealed that KK died of cardiac arrest.

Later, doctors revealed that the singer had several heart blockages and could have been saved if CPR was administered on time. A doctor who conducted the autopsy told the same to news agency PTI and added, “He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life.”

Fans also blamed the event management company alleging that air conditioners were not working at the event venue and that it was too crowded. However, later the BlackEyed Event House issued a long statement revealing ACs were working at full capacity at the venue and that the hall was chosen by the college authorities.

“No. The ACs were running and working on its full capacity. Nazrul Mancha has a specific seating capacity of people but few more number of people forced into the auditorium. It’s very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd is exceeding the capacity. The venue was chosen by the college authorities and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure,” the statement read.

