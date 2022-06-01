KK Death News LIVE Updates: Singer's Family to Reach Kolkata Shortly; PM Modi, Bollywood React With Shock

KK Death News LIVE Updates: Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night hours after performing at a concert there. KK’s family will be arriving in Kolkata shortly. His post-mortem is expected to take place at 11 am today. KK was 53 and survived by wife and two children.

KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul