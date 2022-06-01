KK Death News LIVE Updates: Singer's Family to Reach Kolkata Shortly; PM Modi, Bollywood React With Shock

Live now
KK Death News LIVE Updates: Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night hours after performing at a concert there. KK’s family will be arriving in Kolkata shortly. His post-mortem is expected to take place at 11 am today. KK was 53 and survived by wife and two children.
KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Read More
Music director Ismail Darbar, who composed KK’s iconic song ‘Tadap Tadap’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, is ‘distraught’ by the untimely death of the singer. “Ironically, it’s my birthday and my good friend KK is no more. I am feeling so distraught that I am out on the street roaming around aimlessly in the middle of the night. KK sang the best song of my life for me. He was such a good and simple man. When I first called him to sing Tadap Tadap, it was his masumiyat that charmed me,” Darbar told ETimes.
Rahul Gandhi is “saddened” by the news of KK’s demise. Singer KK died on Tuesday night hours after performing at a concert. Gandhi tweeted: “Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans across the world.”
Actress Dia Mirza mourned the demise of singer KK on social media. The actress remembered KK as “the nicest human being”. She wrote: “KK… you always filled my heart with love… The nicest human being and the most soulful voice.”
Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to pen a moving tribute for singer KK. KK sang ‘Humdum Suniyo Re’ in Vivek Oberoi-starrer Saathiya. The actor wrote: “Can’t believe KK is gone. It’s a sad day for all. Always loved his voice and cherished his songs. Thanks for giving me O Humdum Suniyo, everytime I hear it, I will think of you brother. Today we are left with only your voice and memories and heaven has got your melody. Om Shanti!”
Singer Rekha Bhardwaj took to Twitter to pen an emotional tribute to KK. She tweeted: “I am numbed… KK… our KK… simply cannot process it… This is unfair… KK will miss your laughter vibrancy your songs and mostly you… forever…”
Music composer Vishal Dadlani, who worked with KK on several songs, tweeted, “The tears won’t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is forever!!!”
From Chhod Aaye Hum in Maachis to Pal and Tadap Tadap, KK has left behind a legacy of soulful songs that served as a soothing balm on aching hearts. In 1999, KK came out with a solo album titled Pal with Lesle Lewis composing the music. The album was arranged, composed and produced by Lewis. The lyrics were penned by Mehboob. The songs Aap Ki Dua, Yaaron and the title track Pal were on the lips of youngsters in no time, and also topped the music charts. Pal and Yaaron became friendship anthems. Read the full story, here.
Singer KK died hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. The singer’s last Instagram post was also from there. KK, about 10 hours before his shocking demise, took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium.
Actor Akshay Kumar, for whom KK sang a number of songs over the years, tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to express grief over singer KK’s demise. The actor tweeted: “This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony!”
“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
Singer KK’s family is expected to arrive in Kolkata shortly to take his mortal remains with them after the post-mortem. KK was known for singing hit songs like Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014). He recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.
Singer KK’s post-mortem is likely to take place at 11 am today. KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday. The 53-year-old singer collapsed at the hotel where he was staying after the concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha auditorium. Doctor at CMRI hospital said the singer was brought dead.
Singer KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. He gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday and later went to his hotel where he fell ill. He was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead.
KK released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer has umpteen hits to his credit such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe), O Meri Jaan (Life In A… Metro), Dus Bahane (Dus), Beete Lamhein (The Train), Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai (Gangster), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday). He was born in Delhi and was also known for his electric live shows.
The singer’s sudden death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Many celebs took to social media at the late hour to express shock and sadness at the singer’s demise. Actor Akshay Kumar, for whom KK sang a number of songs over the years, tweeted, “Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.”
Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh both shared KK’s picture on Instagram Stories. While Ranveer added a broken heart emoji, Vicky wrote, “Your magical voice will live on forever. Thank you for your evergreen songs.” Singer Sonu Nigam also shared an emotional message for KK on Instagram
Filmmaker Srijit Mukerji wrote on Facebook, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab. He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute. Farewell, my newest friend. Will miss you. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the death of KK. In a tweet, PM Modi said he is saddened by the untimely demise of the noted singer.
