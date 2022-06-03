KK Had Said 'Remove Crowd or I Won't Come Out of My Car', Singer Who Performed With Him Reveals

Popular Bollywood singer KK passed away on Tuesday (May 31) following a cardiac arrest. He was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Following the news of his death, several reports of the event venue being overcrowded made headlines, alleging that it only added to the suffocation.

Now, Subhalakhmi Dey, who performed at the same venue just before KK has revealed how the singer had refused to step out of his car considering the heavy crowd. “KK saw the crowd outside the auditorium and at first he didn’t want to get out of his car at Najrul Mancha,” Dey told India Today.

“There was too much crowd outside of the auditorium at the time KK arrived. KK arrived at 5.30 PM. At first, he said if they can’t remove the crowd ‘I won’t get out of the car’,” she added.

Dey further claimed that KK had also asked the organisers to dim the stage lights during his performance. “It is obvious we get sweaty if the hall is overcrowded. Once he asked to dim the stage lights. But, if he could say that he was feeling uneasy, we would have stopped the show,” she said.

Subhalakhmi Dey also recalled her last meeting with KK just moments before his death and revealed how they even took a selfie. “No one from outside was allowed in the green room. I was allowed. He spoke to me for a couple of minutes. He was absolutely okay then. I also took a selfie with him. There was no discomfort in him by then,” the singer told the news portal.

Meanwhile, KK’s last rites were performed by his son Nakul on Thursday in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery. Several celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papon among others paid last respect to the singer.

