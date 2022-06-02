KK's Last Rites Held In Mumbai; Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Fame Nakuul Mehta Hospitalised

KK’s last rites were performed by his son Nakul on Thursday in Mumbai’s Versova Hindu Cemetery. Several celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Udit Narayan, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik, Shilpa Rao and Papon among others paid last respect to the singer. The singer passed away on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

Television actor Nakuul Mehta has been hospitalised. On Tuesday, the actor issued a statement and mentioned that he got his appendix removed. He also added how ‘filming is going to be impacted’ due to his health. Nakuul is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 along with Disha Parmar. He is now likely to resume shooting for the show from June 8 onwards.

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj has been made tax-free in Uttarakhand too. State’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced the same and said, “We have decided to make the film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state.” Besides Akshay, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and is the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. It will hit theatres on June 3.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to rule the box office. The film, which was released on May 20 is now inching close to Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned Rs 4.85 crore on its 13th day. With this, the total collection of the movie is now at Rs 137.54 crore.

In a big relief, Kerala High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to actor and producer Vijay Babu until Tuesday. This means that Babu cannot be arrested till June 7. Vijay has been accused of sexual assault and a case has been registered against him. The Kerala High Court had earlier given him protection from arrest till Thursday, June 1.

