KK No More: Srijit Mukherji Mourns Demise of His 'Newest Friend', Shares Video of Him Singing for Gulzar

Renowned singer KK’s sudden demise left an unreplaceable void in the industry. The musician who had gifted us several soulful tracks on friendship, love and heartbreaks enjoyed fan following across all generations. Ever since the news broke, several prominent personalities have expressed their grief and shock. Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, on Wednesday night, shared a throwback video of KK singing ‘Chor Aye Hum’ in front of Gulzar Saab.

Sharing the video, Srijit penned that he met the singer only recently and it seemed that they had known each other for years. He started his tribute note by writing, “In a state of total shock. Just met him last month for the first time and it seemed that we had known each other for years. The chatter wouldn’t just stop. And I was so moved to see the love he had for Gulzar saab.”

He continued, “He said he stepped into the film world with Chhor aaye hum and sang it to him as a tribute.

Farewell, my newest friend. I wish we could have had more sessions on music and food and cinema.”

KK had recorded a song for Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Sherdil’ last month. The song was penned by Gulzar. Sharing pictures from the recording session, KK had said, “Had an amazing time yesterday!! Sang a beautiful song for my old friend @moitrashantanu ( we made music together, back in the day in Delhi ) written by another old friend , the amazing Gulzar Saab 😊. For a new friend @srijitmukherji , his film Sherdil. Thank you so much for the faith in me . Love the song.”

Meanwhile, the condolences are still pouring in. Singer Rekha Bhardwaj took to Twitter to express her shock and write, “I am numbed .. KK .. our KK .. simply cannot process it… This is unfair .. Kk will miss your laughter vibrancy your songs n mostly you … forever..”

Vivek Oberoi wrote, “#RIPKK Can’t believe KK is gone.

It’s a sad day for all. Always loved his voice & cherished his songs. Thanks for giving me O Humdum Suniyo, everytime I hear it,I will think of you brother. Today we are left with only your voice & memories & heaven has got your melody Om Shanti!”

Dia Mirza, too, paid hr tributes. “KK…you always filled my heart with love…The nicest human being and the most soulful voice 💔💔💔 Om Shanti 🙏🏻, ” the actress wrote.

The singer, who was in Kolkata for a live show, died on May 31. The singer was 53 years old. The singer has sung numerous songs in various languages throughout his career. These include Tu Jo Mila for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe and his hit track Pal from his album Pal.

