'KK Was Not Forced To Perform, ACs Were Working At The Venue', Event Company Answers Netizens

Bollywood singer KK’s death has left fans shocked, grief-struck and angry. The singer who passed away on May 31 following a cardiac arrest, was performing at a concert in Kolkata when his condition deteriorated. While KK was rushed to the hospital, the singer was then declared dead. Since then, social media is flooded with fans alleging how air conditioners were not working at the event venue and how it was too crowded.

Days after, the event management company BlackEyed Event House has now issued a long statement answering all of the fans’ questions. The event company first revealed that ACs were working at full capacity at the venue and that the hall was chosen by the college authorities. The company further specified that they had no say with regard to the choice of venue.

“No. The ACs were running and working on its full capacity. Nazrul Mancha has a specific seating capacity of people but few more number of people forced into the auditorium. It’s very obvious that the auditorium having AC installed for specific capacity of people cannot work properly when the crowd is exceeding the capacity. The venue was chosen by the college authorities and we had nothing to do with the choice of venue or the management of the venue infrastructure,” the statement read.

The next question was “Was there any forced entry? Why was the crowd not managed?” Answering the same, the event management company wrote that even though cops and bouncers were deployed at the venue, the crowd was beyond expectations. “The crowd was beyond their expectations and the crowd pelted stones at the volunteers to get entry. The police tried their best to manage the crowd wisely,” the statement read.

The event company also made it clear that KK was not forced to perform and that he gave his best till the very end of his performance. “He was not forced to perform. Also there was no communication from KK Sir or his band members that they wanted to stop the performance. KK sir thoroughly gave his best till the end and we, his manager and everyone associated with this show have supported him in all ways possible in our capacity,” the management company wrote.

Towards the end of the statement, the event company also mentioned that KK did not show any symptoms of sickness. “After every rigorous show we see the artists fatigued and escorted out as soon as possible. The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain is absolutely false and are not even from the 31st May show,” the statement added.

