KKK12: Rubina Dilaik Does ‘Singham’ Walk With Rohit Shetty As She Kicks Off Shoot; Fans React

Rubina Dilaik is acing the ‘Singham style’ walk in swag and how! TV actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to take over all the stunts with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On Monday, the actress kicked off the shooting for the stunt-based reality show with swag. The actress took to Instagram to post a reel that sees her doing a Singham walk along with the host of this show and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. And boy their sway and style are unmissable!

Dressed in a bright orange co-ord set, the Choti Bahu actress looks ravishing in the video as wore a bow hairband and a pair of chunky sunglasses. The actress rounded off her look with a pair of blue sports shoes. On the other hand, Rohit looks dapped in blue jacket and white pants.

Taking to the captions, Rubina wrote, ” Aa Rahe Hain Hum, Dhamaal machine Kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling, adventure-packed season of Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, Rubina’s colleagues from the industry as well as scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on her. Nikki Tamboli dropped, 🏆 🔥♥️,”emoticons and Shrishti Rode rooted for the actress by writing,”Wooohoooooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Her fans couldn’t stop praising her and declaring her the winner already. While one social media user wrote, ” Finally @rubinadilaik AAP hi winner blog I can’t wait…boss lady”. Another fan wrote, ” Can’t wait to see you Rubina mem I know you are very strong and you will win this show”.

A third fan commented, “My gut feeling says our Boss lady will win this show also”.

Meanwhile, in one of her interviews, the Bigg Boss 14 winner revealed that she was jobless and wasn’t getting good parts so she said yes to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, ” I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi the mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it”.

Rubina is one of the most loved and popular TV divas. And her fans cannot wait for her stint in the reality show once again.

