KKR's IPL Matches Got Suhana Khan 'Stressed' Since 2008, Check Out Her Priceless Throwback

Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a priceless throwback photograph with dad Shah Rukh Khan from Kolkata Knight Rider's first-ever IPL match. Suhana was rooting for Shah Rukh's team KKR at Sunday's match in Dubai. The KKR vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match spilled into a Super Over and KKR won by two wickets. A few hours after the nail-biting match, Suhana wrote about the IPL matches getting her "stressed" since 2008 - the year the first Indian Premier League was held. "The stress, since 2008," Suhana, dressed in white, captioned her photo.

Shah Rukh Khan also was spotted watching Friday’s IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, along with his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Pictures of the family were shared online. In the pictures, shared by Shah Rukh’s fan accounts, the actor can be seen wearing a white KKR sweatshirt, with his hair tied in a ponytail.

Pictures of Shah Rukh with his kids and his wife Gauri Khan, were also shared during previous KKR matches. The family is in the UAE, where the current season of the IPL is being held.

Suhana has been sharing regular social media updates for her over one million followers on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of herself, wearing mom Gauri’s dress.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore next on October 21.