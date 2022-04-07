KKR’s Venkatesh Iyer’s 'Cute' Instagram Exchange with Actress Priyanka Jawalkar Sends Internet Into A Tizzy

Last night, while chasing 162 against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders had to see their two important players head back to the pavilion quite early in the Indian Premiere League match. It was then that KKR’s all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer jumped to the moment to get his squad out of trouble, and scored his half-century off 41 balls. Needless to say, after MI was handed their third defeat and KKR was celebrating its third victory in this year’s IPL, the star players of the match - Iyer and Pat Cummins - went viral on the internet. But there is one more reason that is making Iyer the talk of the town.

Recently, Iyer dropped a comment on Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar’s picture on Instagram, which has left fans speculating if the two are dating? Recently, the actress dropped a picture on her official account, in which she can be seen hiding behind the curtains. She even came up with an apt caption that read, “Boo." Meanwhile, Iyer took to the comments section, and wrote, “Cute." Acknowledging, Iyer’s comment the actress responded,"Who? You?"

Take a look at Priyanka Jawalkar’s post here:

After noticing the way the actress replied to the cricketer’s comment, netizens started gushing about the prospect of romance brewing between the two. Netizens were quick to notice this, as they flooded the comments section and started teasing the two. While many called Priyanka “bhabhi," some started referring to romantic songs while addressing the duo.

For those who don’t know, Priyanka was born in a Marathi family in Anantpur and started her acting career in 2017, with the film Kala Varam Aaye. The 29-year-old has worked in many films since then like Taxiwala, Thimmarusu, and SR Kalyanamandapam, among others.

