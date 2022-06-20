KK's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Note in His Memory on Father's Day: 'Life Is Dark Without You'

KK’s daughter Taamara got emotional as she remembered her singer-father on Father’s Day. Singer KK died last month in Kolkata. His untimely death left the country in shock. From PM Narendra Modi to singers and actors from the industry, several people mourned his sudden death. On Father’s Day, Taamara took to Instagram and shared pictures from her childhood featuring the singer along with a heartbreaking note.

“I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad,” her emotional note began. “You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles. I miss you, I miss eating with you, I miss our laughing sessions, I miss our secret snacking rituals in the kitchen, I miss our farting competitions, I miss showing you my music and little voice note ideas, I miss your reaction dad. I miss holding your hand,” she wrote.

“You made us feel so safe and happy and loved and lucky. You were the realness this world needed, and now that you’re gone, none of it feels real. But your unconditional love has unknowingly prepared us to handle, even something like this. Your love is our strength,” Taamara added.

She concluded the post by assuring the late singer that she, her brother Nakul and their mother are going to work every day to make him proud, and spread his energy. “Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us,” she concluded the post.

KK was cremated on June 2 in Mumbai. Nakul performed the last rites while many renowned faces from the music industry were a part of the funeral.

