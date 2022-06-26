KK's Daughter Taamara Urges Fans Not to Direct Anger and Hate Towards the Singer's Managers

Singer KK passed away on the night of May 31 after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He fell ill during the event, his condition deteriorated and the singer was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The postmortem report revealed that KK died of cardiac arrest. A lot has been said about the conditions under which the singer died, and whether better care would have been taken to prevent his death.

The singer’s daughter Taamara has now shared a long note asking people not to abuse or ‘spread hate’ against KK’s managers – Hitesh Bhat and Shubham Bhatt. She shared several throwback pictures of KK with his team members and said that the late singer ‘trusted and loved’ his team, while urging fans not to buy into the “hate spreading rumours”.

She wrote, “Iv heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? (sic)”

In her note, Taamara praised and thanked KK’s team for being by the singer’s side during his final moments. “All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to called them. Please don’t buy into the hate spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. I’m very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was,” she added.

KK was performing at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, where he fell ill and later passed away. The condition of the venue and the number of audience members came into question post the singer’s death. It was said that the air conditioning wasn’t working properly and the auditorium was filled more than capacity.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.