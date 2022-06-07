KK’s Last Recorded Song Dhoop Paani Bahne De From Sherdil Out, Fans Get Emotional

The makers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga, on Tuesday, dropped the first song from the film’s album and it has made netizens emotional. The song was crooned by legendary singer KK, who recently passed away. The melodious track Dhoop Paani Bahne De talks about forest conservation. The song is beautifully penned by veteran poet and writer Gulzar.

The soulful track is extra special for fans as the song brings back the memories of late singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who used KK as his stage name. To note, Dhoop Paani Bahne De is the first song of KK after his sudden demise last week in Kolkata.

In the video, Pankaj can be seen wandering in the forest. As soon as the song was released, fans were moved by the amazing voice of KK.

“That freshness in his voice will remain alive in every generation. The mesmerising voice that directly touches our heart, from rocking song to sad song, KK was phenomenal. We will surely miss this voice. RIP,” commented a fan. “Legend's Legacy will live forever. KK will be missed but his soulful voice will always be with us like our nostalgia memories,” said another person.

On Monday, Pankaj took to social media to share a small clip of the song and wrote, “The magical voice of KK is set to mesmerize you yet again. Dhoop Paani Bahne De from Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga, sung by KK, written by Gulzar Saab and composed by Shantanu Moitra, out now.”

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the upcoming film Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga features Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Srijit had shared a BTS featuring the late singer while they recorded the song along with Gulzar. In the video, we could hear KK singing a verse of Chhor Aaye Hum as he paid a tribute to the legendary writer and poet.

KK passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. As per the post-mortem reports, he died due to a cardiac attack.

