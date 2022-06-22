KK’s Son Nakul Krishna Pens Emotional Note for Late Singer, Posts Pictures: ‘Took Me A While To...’

Recalling all the memorable times he had with his father, late singer KK’s son Nakul Krishna penned an emotional note. The iconic singer KK died in Kolkata on May 31 after he fell ill while performing at a concert. Three weeks after his death, Nakul took to Instagram to remember the ‘Alvida’ singer and said that it took him a while to come to terms with his father’s demise that happened 3 weeks ago.

KK’s son posted a couple of pictures of them together, and wrote, “Took me a while to come to terms with what happened 3 weeks ago. Even now the pain is physical, like I’m being choked, as though people are standing on my chest. I wanted to say something, share anything about my dad but I finally understood immobility in a state of shock. I finally comprehend true pain, I’ve only now realised the privilege you granted me, not the privilege of a comfortable life, I always knew I was blessed in that regard. The greatest privilege I ever had was the opportunity to witness you everyday.”

Check the post here:

“So many people just wanted to see you once, be in your presence once, a half embrace would have them trembling. And here we were, being showered and inundated with your love every moment. I got to see your perspective on everything; how you treated people, how passionate you were about everything you did, especially singing. How generously you loved. Only focusing on the positives, and completely disregarding the negatives,” he noted.

Sharing that KK always treated him like an equal and adult, but simultaneously ‘protected’ and ‘shielded’ him, Nakul also said that KK trusted him allowed him to be himself, heard him out, and kept an open mind to his opinions. “People told me about their relationships with their fathers and I always found somethings to be strange. It took me very long to realise that our relationship was the outlier. You set the bar stupendously high, as a father, but more importantly as a friend. A fierce force of nature…mesmerising on stage and a magnanimous, selfless, cuddly cartoon at home constantly joking and playing around,” Nakul added.

He concluded the note emotional note by saying that his father was ‘a bright brief brilliance that burned too bright too quickly.’ He wrote, “That impossible line, where the waves conspire, where they return. The place maybe you and I will meet again.”

Earlier on the occasion of Father’s Day, Nakul had also shared pictures of him and KK. He noted that the singer exemplied the ‘very definition of a loving father.’ Nakul noted that KK always prioritised his family.

