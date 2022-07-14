KK’s Wife Jyothy Krishna Draws Picture of the Late Singer, Says ‘Miss You Sweetheart’

Singer KK passed away in May this year, after suffering from a cardiac arrest in Kolkata. He had performed a concert in the city, after which he fell ill and passed away befoe he could be taken to the hospital. His death shocked all, and one could only imagine what his family might have been going through. Now, KK’s wife, Jyothy Krishna drew a picture of them together.

Taking to her Instagram, Jyothy shared a picture of her with KK, which she has painted herself. Captioning it, she wrote, “Trying to paint again, Miss you sweetheart ❤️” See the post here:

Many fans took to the comments to appreciate the picture. A fan wrote, “The painting says it all…Very beautiful.” Another fan wrote, “Hats off for this masterpiece mam. God bless you.” A comment also read, “Marvellous painting mam.. sir is always with u..stay strong.. god bless u all..”

Jyothy had also painted another picture of KK and had shared it just a few days back. The caption on the post read, “I finished painting this yesterday. My dear friends Sindhu & Kapil had commissioned me for this piece of work. I was given the freedom to work at my own pace. Sindhu understands me so well, she knows I could complete a painting from anywhere between 3 days to 3 months to maybe a year.I had captured this moment when I saw K performing in Leicestershire a few years ago.The energy he exudes with his voice could only be described with colours for me.Sindhu & Kapil have made me feel honoured by their wish of adorning their wall with a painting of their favourite singer done by me❤️”

KK and Jyothi had been childhood sweethearts who had gotten married in 1991, before KK began his singing career. They have two children- son Nakuul and daughter Tamaara.

