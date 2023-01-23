KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Get Wishes From Ajay Devgn Hours Ahead of Their Wedding; Check Tweet

This is the day Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been waiting for. Suniel Shetty’s actress-daughter is all set to tie the knot with her cricketer boyfriend today, January 24. Hours ahead of their wedding ceremony, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and sent wishes to the young couple. He wished them ‘a blissful married life’ and congratulated them on their ‘auspicious occasion’.

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. ❤️ Ajay," the actor wrote.

Reportedly, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening. Several reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding, where the couple has also imposed a no-phone policy. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, both families also hosted an intimate Sangeet ceremony at the Shetty’s Khandala residence on Sunday night. Reportedly, it was an intimate ceremony with only 70 guests in presence. Among others, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were snapped last night when they arrived at the venue.

After their wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also likely to host a grand reception later in Mumbai. As reported by E-times, the reception is likely to be attended by around 3000 guests. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

