KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Officially Married; Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser To Be Out With Pathaan

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s first wedding photos are out and we can’t turn our eyes away from them! The couple got married at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of family members and close friends. Soon after the ceremony, the new bride took to social media to drop several lovely photos from their wedding and penned a beautiful note.

While Shah Rukh Khan awaits the release of his spy-action thriller Pathaan, another highly anticipated film, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will have it’s teaser release on the same day i.e January 25.

Shark Tank India season 2’s Amit Jain ‘jokingly’ commented about Namita Thapar and her husband in the recent episode of Shark Tank India. The co-founder of CarDekho called Namita a ‘husband beater’ in jest after she got curious about a pitch on taser and other safety gadgets. Adding more ‘humour’ to the conversation, Shaadi(dot)Com’s Anupam Mittal suggested leaving household matters at home.

Vicky Kaushal has bagged another film with Laxman Utekar, a larger-than-life biopic of the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The 95th Academy Awards Nominations for the year 2023 will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, live from Beverly Hills, California. The Oscars, the preeminent award show for the cinematic arts, have repeatedly produced triumphant and contentious moments. The nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress have always been the centre of attention.

