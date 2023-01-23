KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Sangeet: Guests Groove To Besharam Rang and Humma Humma, Videos Surface

Suniel Shetty’s actress-daughter Athiya Shetty will tie the knot with her cricketer-beau KL Rahul today i.e on January 23. Their pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday when the couple hosted an intimate Sangeet ceremony at the Shetty’s Khandala residence. Several videos from outside the venue are going viral on social media.

While these videos are from outside the venue, in some clips songs like Besharam Rang, Humma Humma and Jumma Chumma among others can be heard, indicating that the guests grooved to these popular Bollywood songs at the Sangeet ceremony. Suniel Shetty’s song Jhanjariya, Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar and Aaj Ki Party were also heard from a distance. Check out some of the videos here:

As reported by India TV, Athiya’s brother Ahan and mother Mana also left everyone stunned with their performances at the Sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, 70 guests attended the Sangeet ceremony. Among others, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and popular Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta were snapped last night when they arrived at the venue.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will take wedding vows at 4 pm today and will then pose for the paparazzi later in the evening. Several reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding, where the couple has also imposed a no-phone policy. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, as reported by E-times, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are also likely to host a grand reception later in Mumbai which will be attended by around 3000 guests. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

