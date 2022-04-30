KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to Become Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Neighbours After Marriage?

Rumour mills are abuzz with the reports of cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty’s impending wedding. KL Rahul and Athiya, who have been together for a while now, will reportedly tie the knot later this year.

According to reports, the couple, who shares cute, love-filled posts on social media from time to time, will be having a winter wedding in a traditional South Indian style. Both Athiya and Rahul, who is currently leading the Lucknow SuperGiants in the IPL, are from Mangalore.

A few days ago, there were reports that the couple had rented a swanky sea-facing 4-BHK apartment at Carter Road in Bandra. Reports also said that the rented apartment would cost Rs 10 lakh per month. Now a new report in ETimes suggests that the couple has finally found their love nest which is a full floor (9th to be precise) in a building in Pali Hill in Mumbai. Athiya and KL Rahul will house themselves in a building called Sandhu Palace and it is just 2 buildings away from Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s house after marriage until they shift to Krishna Raj as and when it is ready to be occupied, according to ETimes.

Talking about their relationship timeline, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

And since then, both of them have been shelling out major couple goals with their adorable display of affection for each other on their social media handles.

