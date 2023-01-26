Actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding generated a lot of buzz last weekend. What is now raising eyeballs are the reported expensive gifts the couple has received from their family members, relatives and close friends. Reports say that Athiya’s father, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, gifted his daughter a fancy apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore. Salman Khan, who had launched Athiya in Bollywood by producing her first film, apparently gifted her an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore.

However, when News18 reached out to the family for confirmation, they called the reports ‘baseless’. A statement from the Shetty family said, “All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain."

Reports had also claimed that Jackie Shroff, Suniel’s co-actor in films like Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), presented a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Athiya, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore, say the reports.

Not only Bollywood stars, but the couple was also showered with a lot of costly presents from KL Rahul’s cricketer friends as well. These include the powerhouse of the Indian cricket team, i.e- Virat Kohli who gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, wicketkeeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the event and presented Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,00,000, according to reports.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple will organise a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance.

