1-MIN READ

KL Rahul, Athiya Wedding: Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan Give Rs 50 Cr Flat, Audi; Kohli Gifts Rs 2.17 Cr BMW Car

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 26, 2023, 08:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Not only from Bollywood stalwarts, but the couple also received a lot of costly items from KL Rahul’s cricketer friends as well.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has gifted actress Athiya Shetty an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore.

The much-talked-about wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with his longtime girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty, finally happened on January 23. The duo tied the knot at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow, where the pre-wedding festivities also took place on January 22. In addition to this wedding, the gifts received by the married couple have also dominated the headlines. The duo received a plethora of lavish gifts from friends, relatives and family members. As stated in reports, Suniel has gifted her daughter a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore.

And if you feel that’s the end of it, wait. The ‘Bhaijaan’ of the Hindi film industry, Salman Khan has gifted Athiya an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, Suniel’s co-actor in films like Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), has presented a watch worth Rs 30 Lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand. Actor Arjun Kapoor, one of Athiya’s best friends, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Not only Bollywood stalwarts, but the couple was also with a lot of costly items from KL Rahul’s cricketer friends as well. These include the powerhouse of the Indian cricket team, i.e- Virat Kohli who gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, wicketkeeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the event and presented Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,00,000.

Apart from this wedding affair and the gifts, Athiya and Rahul will also organise a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance.

first published:January 26, 2023, 07:16 IST
last updated:January 26, 2023, 08:09 IST
