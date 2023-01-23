KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Hardik Pandya Skipped Ceremony

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are getting married today, January 23, in Khandala. The news was confirmed by Suniel Shetty and the couple is expected to make their first appearance as a married couple in the evening. While it seems like a starry affair, it seems like close friends of the couple Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Hardik Pandya will not be a part of the celebrations.

It is no secret that Rahul shares a close bond with Virat and Hardik. Meanwhile, Athiya and Anushka also appear to be close, as they have often seen spending time during the cricketers’ international tournaments. While we were hoping that they would be a part of the baraatis, Virat, Anushka and Hardik are giving the wedding a miss due to their work schedules.

Virat and Hardik are currently in Indore, as part of the Team India squad facing New Zealand. The duo is preparing to face NZ in the 3rd ODI lined as part of the ongoing ODI match series. The match is slated to take place on January 24, at the city’s Holkar Stadium.

Meanwhile, Anushka was seen at a press event in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. The actress has turned investor with Slurrp Farm and was participating in the media interactions taking place in the city, thus hinting that she might also not attend the wedding ceremony.

However, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that Rahul and Athiya are planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai. As reported by ETimes, it will be a star-studded event to which more than 3000 guests have been invited. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

Rahul and Athiya have been dating for a while. They’ve refrained from talking about their relationship in the media and kept their romance away from social media as well. However, on birthdays, they don’t shy away from treating fans with unseen pictures of the duo along with loved-up notes.

