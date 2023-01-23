KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's First Wedding Pics Out, Bride Says 'In Your Light, I Learn How to Love'

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s first wedding photos are out and we can’t turn our eyes away from them! The couple got married at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse in the presence of family members and close friends. Soon after the ceremony, the new bride took to social media to drop several lovely photos from their wedding and penned a beautiful note.

For her big day, the actress wore a Chikankari lehenga in old-rose and metallic colours designed by Anamika Khanna. She went for a statement neck piece. The cricketer donned an off-white sherwani. Sharing the photos, she wrote, ““In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. "

Take a look:

As soon as she shared the photos, her Bollywood friends and colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. Actress Ananya Panday wrote, “congratulations!!!!!!" and dropped several heart-shaped emojis. Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️" while the bride’s good friend Anushka Ranjan wrote, “My lifelines ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

The newly-weds also posed for the paparazzi. the bride held her groom close to her as they posed for the first time as husband and wife. Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Suneil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty met the paparazzi stationed outside the former’s Khandala farmhouse where the actress tied the knot with KL Rahul. They were also seen giving away sweets to the media people. During the media interaction, the bride’s father was asked about the reception, to which he said, “I think post IPL.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Ever since the couple has been sharing mushy posts on social media and has put their online PDA on full display. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance.

