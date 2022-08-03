KL Rahul Calls Athiya Shetty 'Cutest Hat Chor' as She Steals His Hat for Instagram Pic

From their banter on social media to public appearances, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul always make it to the headlines. The duo never shy away from PDA on social media. The crackling chemistry between the couple is enough to make their fans go aww. Keeping up with the trajectory, Athiya Shetty dropped another gem on her Instagram space. The post featured her in a bucket hat and she looked adorable. She can be seen sticking her tongue out in the picture. Her hat hid half of her face, but the other part of her face was still enough to make her look absolutely adorable.

Athiya fans and the netizens were quick to move to the comments section and drop heart icons. However, it was Rahul’s comment that stole the show. He wrote, “Cutest hat chor (red heart emoji),” revealing the reality behind the goofy snap. His comment alone grossed over two thousand likes.

Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff’s sister, also slid into the comments section and wrote, “Cutie patootie.”

Several internet users dropped heart and fire emojis while others couldn’t stop gushing over her cuteness. One Instagram user wrote, “I can’t resist your charms,” while another user commented, “Mesmerizing treasury house of beauty.”

The adorable couple of the tensile town of Bollywood were recently in the news because of their rumoured wedding. However, the actress refuted the rumours on her Instagram story. The text of her story read, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in three months. Lol.”

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in comedy-drama film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The movie was directed by Debamitra Biswal. The actress shared the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

