KL Rahul Fuels Relationship Rumours as He Posts Another Picture With Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul is quite well known for his on-field performance. However, apart from his delivery on the field, the batsman seems to be quite a fun person in real life too. He seems to share a great bond with a number of Bollywood stars.

Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a fun picture on his Instagram account. The picture also has actress Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating the cricketer for quite some time now. In the picture, while Rahul can be seen holding the receiver of an old fashioned telephone, Athiya is all smiles for the photograph. He captioned it, "Hello... Devi Prasad."

View this post on Instagram Hello, devi prasad....? A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@rahulkl) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:15pm PST

The caption is a famous dialogue from the film Hera Pheri, which starred Athiya's father Suniel Shetty. Athiya and Rahul have more then once led to speculation that they are seeing each other. The couple has often been spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

Back in November, the cricketer had also posted an adorable picture on Athiya's birthday. Captioned, “Happy Birthday,” the snap had the actress smiling graciously, while Rahul was seen looking at her admiringly.

