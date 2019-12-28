Take the pledge to vote

KL Rahul Fuels Relationship Rumours as He Posts Another Picture With Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been spotted spending together around the city multiple times leading to speculation of a romantic spark between the two.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram
Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram

KL Rahul is quite well known for his on-field performance. However, apart from his delivery on the field, the batsman seems to be quite a fun person in real life too. He seems to share a great bond with a number of Bollywood stars.

Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a fun picture on his Instagram account. The picture also has actress Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating the cricketer for quite some time now. In the picture, while Rahul can be seen holding the receiver of an old fashioned telephone, Athiya is all smiles for the photograph. He captioned it, "Hello... Devi Prasad."

Hello, devi prasad....?

The caption is a famous dialogue from the film Hera Pheri, which starred Athiya's father Suniel Shetty. Athiya and Rahul have more then once led to speculation that they are seeing each other. The couple has often been spotted hanging out in Mumbai.

Back in November, the cricketer had also posted an adorable picture on Athiya's birthday. Captioned, “Happy Birthday,” the snap had the actress smiling graciously, while Rahul was seen looking at her admiringly.

