KL Rahul Fuels Relationship Rumours as He Posts Another Picture With Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been spotted spending together around the city multiple times leading to speculation of a romantic spark between the two.
Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram
KL Rahul is quite well known for his on-field performance. However, apart from his delivery on the field, the batsman seems to be quite a fun person in real life too. He seems to share a great bond with a number of Bollywood stars.
Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a fun picture on his Instagram account. The picture also has actress Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating the cricketer for quite some time now. In the picture, while Rahul can be seen holding the receiver of an old fashioned telephone, Athiya is all smiles for the photograph. He captioned it, "Hello... Devi Prasad."
View this post on Instagram
The caption is a famous dialogue from the film Hera Pheri, which starred Athiya's father Suniel Shetty. Athiya and Rahul have more then once led to speculation that they are seeing each other. The couple has often been spotted hanging out in Mumbai.
Back in November, the cricketer had also posted an adorable picture on Athiya's birthday. Captioned, “Happy Birthday,” the snap had the actress smiling graciously, while Rahul was seen looking at her admiringly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- Tried CPR, But was Too Late, Says Kushal Punjabi's Friend Chetan Hansraj
- 'My Daddy is Behind the Camera': Little Girl's Placard at T20 Mumbai Match is Melting Hearts
- Sania Mirza Gets Teary-eyed in Sister Anam's Wedding Video, Says She and Son Izhaan Will Miss Her
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details