KL Rahul Knows What Makes Athiya Shetty Happy

Athiya Shetty celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, on November 5. The actress got a special wish from cricketer KL Rahul, who she is rumoured to be dating. The Kings XI Punjab skipper took to his Instagram story where he made comparisons of the birthday girls moods. He took two pictures of Athiya showing how she looks before and after having a cake. The first one is a cute candid photograph from Athiya where she is seen screaming. On top of the picture, Rahul wrote, "Where's the cake?" In the second one, Athiya is giving the camera some goofy expressions holding a huge cake. Rahul posted the picture writing, "I think she is happy.”

On the occasion of Athiya’s birthday, Rahul made her day extra special with an adorable wish. He dedicated a post on Instagram and shared a cute selfie featuring him and the actress. The click that bookmarked a spot on trends yesterday shows Athiya resting her head on Rahul’s shoulder. He wished her saying, "Happy birthday, mad child."

Athiya left a white heart emoticon in her reply. In addition to fans, celebrities in huge numbers reacted to the post in the comments section with lots of love. Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic, Suryakumar Yadav dropped hearts emojis. Also Huma Qureshi, Armaan Jain, Sidhanth Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan showered love on the picture.

Speaking about Rahul, he was in Dubai where the Indian Premier League 2020 is underway. The team captained by him, Kings XI Punjab is out of the tournament. They lost their deciding game in Abu Dhabi against Chennai Super Kings.

On the film front, Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. The film had Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Athiya has a biopic to look forward to, where she will play the lead role. The biographical drama based on the life of Kashmir soccer player Afshan Ashiq is tentatively titled Hope Solo.