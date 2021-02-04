KL Rahul Loves Rumoured Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's Latest Photoshoot, Drops Flirty Comment

Cricket star KL Rahul is stunned by rumoured girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty's latest photo. Athiya recently shared a picture of her from her latest photoshoot for a label. The actress looked gorgeous in an exotic ensemble from Arpita Mehta. Rahul dropped a heart-eyes emoji as he was stunned by Athiya's beauty.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari wrote "you byoot (sic)," while Diana Penty wrote, "hi Hotstuff." Katrina Kaif's younger sister, Isabelle, called Athiya "stunning," while Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also dropped a bunch of red heart-eyes emojis.

Earlier, Athiya, who is quite active on Instagram and often gives inside glimpses into her life via her account, shared a picture of herself holding a bunch of sunflowers. Posting the stunning photo, the actress wrote, "Flowers make me happy." And, KL Rahul fulfilled her wish by dropping a red rose emoji in the comments section.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya have reportedly been dating for a while. In November, Rahul shared an adorable picture with Athiya to wish her on her birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote alongside the photo.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two often drop sweet comments on each other’s posts. They even rang in New Year 2019 together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up.