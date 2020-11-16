KL Rahul 'Misses' Uno Nights with Athiya Shetty in Australia, See Actress' Reply

KL Rahul, who is currently in Australia for a 69-day all-format cricket tournament, is missing spending time with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty. The cricket star on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him holding Uno cards and revealed in caption that he missed playing Uno with Athiya and other friends.

Posting the picture, KL Rahul wrote, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritikbhasin." Athiya, who recently celebrated her birthday with KL Rahul, commented, "Great cards, @sinankader."

KL Rahul and Athiya have reportedly been dating for a while. Few weeks back, KL shared an adorable picture with Athiya to wish her on birthday. "Happy Birthday, mad child," he wrote alongside the photo.

Most recently, KL Rahul led Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, where it came sixth. He is currently with Indian cricket squad that will play an ODI against team Australia in Sydney on November 27.

Rumours of Athiya and Rahul’s romance have been doing the rounds for quite some time. The two often drop sweet comments on each other’s posts. They even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends. However, neither has commented on the link-up.