KL Rahul Misses 'UNO Nights' with Athiya Shetty, Jasmin Bhasin Fights with Rubina Dilaik

KL Rahul, who is currently in Australia for a 69-day all-format cricket tournament, is missing spending time with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Athiya Shetty. The cricket star on Sunday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of him holding Uno cards and revealed in caption that he missed playing Uno with Athiya and other friends.

Posting the picture, KL Rahul wrote, "Miss uno nights @mayankagarawal @aashitasood09 @athiyashetty @sinankader @ritikbhasin." Athiya, who recently celebrated her birthday with KL Rahul, commented, "Great cards, @sinankader."

Bigg Boss is making sure that entertainment, drama and excitement continue to add in to the Diwali celebrations. With the festive season, the master host Salman Khan is back with his Weekend Ka Vaar where he interacts with the contestants and asks them some tough questions. With this, he not just puts a twist in the game but also has the contestants reassess their relations with each other.

The task this time Salman Khan has is that contestants have to rate each other’s qualities and list them according to percentages. Jasmin and Eijaz are the first and sparks fly when it is revealed that the two don’t really think too highly of each other.

Tollywood star Samantha Akkineni's style has evolved immensely. Going by her wardrobe, one can say that the South beauty has ensured to stay updated. The actress is also quick to get back on feet as far as her shoot life is concerned amid the ongoing pandemic. Her Instagram page is always brimming with fresh content and bright looks.

Samantha has not let the lockdown blues take over her wardrobe blues as it is upbeat and renewed as ever. She has definitely provided some choices to pick inspiration for dressing at home. Be it denim jackets or lightweight saris, she is on top of her game in her at-home videos as well as online promotions and shoots.

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates and cherishes the bond between brother and sister. The festival is the celebration of love, care, and affection for the siblings. On this occasion, the sister offers an aarti, flower, and apply a tilak on the brother’s forehand as a prayer for his good wishes. It gives the feeling of togetherness and support for each other.

The festival gives the best time to express your love for your siblings. Bollywood also has some remarkable brother-sister duo that will definitely give you some major sibling goals.

The popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will be getting its second millionaire of season 12 soon as IPS Mohita Sharma. The makers have released the promo leaving the audience super excited. In the promo, host of the show Amitabh Bachchan can be heard saying that next question is of Rs 1 crore and asked her to answer the question cautiously and the lady officer answered correctly and Big B shouts out ‘Ek crore’, making her burst with happiness.

She can be also heard saying that whatever amount she will win, at the end of the day she should feel that she played well. Big B can also be seen praising her as he said, "unbelievable". The promo also shows Mohita goes on playing for Rs 7 crores. However, the suspense has not been revealed that whether she bagged Rs 7 crores or not. The episode will air on November 17 on Sony TV.

