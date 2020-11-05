KL Rahul Shares a Sweet Birthday Wish for 'Mad Child' Athiya Shetty, See Pic
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
On actress Athiya Shetty's birthday, Indian cricketer KL Rahul took to social media and shared a sun-kissed selfie with his rumoured lady love, along with a sweet message.
Indian cricket player KL Rahul took to Instagram to wish rumoured girlfriend and actress Athiya Shetty on her birthday. The batsman-wicketkeeper shared an adorable picture of the two, along with a sweet message.
He wrote, "Happy birthday mad child," along with a heart emoji. The duo could be seen in casual attires and smiling in the sun-kissed selfie.
Take a look below:
The duo keep making appearances on each other's social media. In December 2019, Rahul posted a picture with Athiya from their Thailand vacation, where they could be seen posing with a telephone. He captioned the picture, "Hello, devi prasad....?" a line from Suniel Shetty's film Hera Pheri.
On KL Rahul's birthday, Athiya had also posted an adorable photo wishing him. She wrote, "happy birthday, my person @rahulkl."
Athiya was last seen in Debamitra Biswal's Motichoor Chaknachoor, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On the other hand, KL Rahul is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League 2020, which is heing held in the United Arab Emirates due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The cricketer plays for Kings XI Punjab owned by actress Preity Zinta.