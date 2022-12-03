KL Rahul's Leave Gets Approved By BCCI, Netizens Speculate January Wedding With Athiya Shetty On Cards

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are planning to get married. However, the question remains: When is their big day? Suniel Shetty had seemed to confirm earlier that the wedding is happening ‘soon’. The only problem is their schedule. However, that also got solved following reports which hinted that KL Rahul would be on a week-long leave in the beginning of January as approved by BCCI. This new development led to fans and netizens to put two and two together and reach a conclusion that the adorable couple might be getting married around that time, owing to which Twitter became a platform for some hilarious rib-tickling memes and reactions.

For instance, a Twitter user shared a morphed meme of KL Rahul doing all the chores of his wedding by himself. Another netizen couldn’t hold their excitement as they wrote, “Wedding Bells(with blue emojis)". There were several other disappointed netizens who resorted to trolling as they urged BCCI to give him a longer leave owing to his poor performance in the T20 World Cup.

we know 😌For marriage — Kiran Prince (@TheKiranPrince) December 1, 2022

I guess marriage anukunta https://t.co/ZLRWQktsgT— Attitude ReBeL (@Attitudy_ReBeL) December 2, 2022

News about their likely wedding has been making the rounds for a while now. Recently, it was claimed that Rahul and Athiya are having a January wedding. “Rahul and Athiya will tie the knot in January. They visited the Khandala house recently. While the exact dates are under the wraps, the couple will have a traditional wedding. The soon-to-be bride and groom have finalised their outfits for the big day,” a source told Pinkvilla.

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty allegedly started dating cricketer KL Rahul about three years ago. It is said that they both met via a common friend. The duo then started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the couple made their relationship official on the special occasion of Athiya Shetty’s birthday last year. Back then, KL Rahul shared some mushy pictures of themselves with a romantic caption. Later, they appeared together at the special screening of ‘Tadap’, the debut film of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty.

