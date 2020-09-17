Knew Making 'Knock Knock Knock' Was Lunatic, But Had To Do It: Director Sudhanshu Saria

Mumbai: Sudhanshu Saria, best known for his same-sex romance Loev”, is back with another unconventional story in Knock Knock Knock but the director says he was merely following his heart rather than being a rebel by design. From its authentic casting in Bengali theatre veteran Shantilal Mukherjee and first-time Nepali actor Phuden Sherpa to its run time of 40-minutes, Saria admits that his English language short does not follow the rules of genre or length.

“I was hundred per cent certain it’s lunacy while writing it. The length is lunatic, the actors we cast, the way we made it Even the festivals, they understand a short film or a feature. This is almost like a novella,” Saria told .